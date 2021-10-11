This $70 4k dual-camera drone brings a new hobby and adventures galore

Are you seeking a new exciting hobby? The 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone is a great contender to add to your collection and kickstart an affordable pastime without compromising quality.

Compatible with beginner and advanced users, the popular 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone is a fantastic gadget that brings extra fun into your everyday adventures, big or small. Designed with high-quality motorized dual cameras in 4k UHD resolution, the drone captures breathtaking images and videos from a remote distance of 1,200m, giving you various angles for projects all over the world.

Its integrated GPS capability is perfect for location tracking, pinpointing various locations, and effortless retrieval, giving you plenty of options for content wherever you are. Suppose there's a particular path you'd like it to record. In that case, you'll be able to control the drone easily with its intuitive controls, an adjustable 3-axis gimbal, and electronic image stabilization — providing you with the ultimate shot every time. An easy-to-use one-key take-off/land feature allows for quick launches or drone landings with a simple tap. Plus, its follow feature allows the stupendous drone to follow you and capture important events while living in the moment.

See the 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone in action:

4k dual camera stack social

The bundle comes complete with remote control, a powerful 7.4V 3800mAh battery, spare blades and protective circles, a USB cable for easy charging, and a carry bag, making it a great all-in-one gift to give or receive. Plus, its lightweight construction and foldable capabilities allow you to easily travel with it or store it neatly whenever it's not in use.

While the 4k Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone is regularly priced at close to $300, you can purchase the gadget today at only $69.99 — that's 74% off. Start changing the way you view the world and capture beautiful imagery with this dynamic and portable drone.

Prices subject to change.