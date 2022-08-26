Take your Python skills to the next level and pay what you want

Are you looking to learn one of the most in-demand coding languages globally? This Advanced Python Masterclass and Automation Training Bundle will take you one step closer to making your goals a reality — and you pay what you want.

Coding is no easy feat, especially if you're a beginner. The good news is every new skill has a starting point. Packed with 14 courses and hundreds of lessons, you'll begin your learning journey with an introduction to Python and learn fundamental concepts such as manipulating strings, learning variables, and more. Each lesson will help you grow from abstract theory to more concrete project-building approaches.

Once familiar with the basics, you'll dive into more advanced Python skills. Taught by industry professionals, such as Shubham Sarda, a 4.3 star-rated software developer and digital marketer with a passion for teaching, you'll get a complete education on Python and learn to build various projects, including creating your own Python programs from scratch. With a dynamic curriculum available throughout the courses, you'll be provided with multiple hands-on, step-by-step projects and files, giving you plenty of real-world practice.

Designed to take students to the next level in Python expertise, more challenging courses will teach you advanced techniques for creating programs using your logic and data structures, writing scripts to automate repeated tasks and save time, creating and activating virtual environments, and more. You'll also be presented with a certificate of completion once you finish the courses, adding valuable credentials to your portfolio.

While the Advanced Python Masterclass and Automation Training Bundle would regularly cost $2,800, you'll pay what you want today. How does it work? Pick the amount you're willing to pay, and if it's less than the average price, you'll go home with some of the courses. Beat the average price, and you'll take home the entire bundle. If you beat the top bidder's price, you'll also get entered to win a giveaway. Take on a new skill or build on your current coding foundation with this ultimate training guide.

