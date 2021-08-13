Need a full charge ASAP? Try this Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

When you're in a bind and without a charge, things could get hairy. You could carry around a massive juice pack at all times, or you could have ultimate charge 24/7 thanks to the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. We think you should consider the latter.

If you're constantly working on borrowed battery time, you're going to want to check out this little miracle accessory, which could be a lifesaver in dire situations. Plus, it's not just a proactive solution to those potential problems on your iPhone; it also gives a good jump of juice to Apple Watches, wireless charging cases for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices.

So, how does your new best tech buddy give the best charge on the market? Using the charger is almost full proof: just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact instantly. You can even plug it into a Mac or PC and it will still work immaculately. Need to take it on the go? The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go, whether it's on an international jet set or just back to the office when remote work ends.

To sweeten the pot, It also comes accompanied by a USB-C-to-Lightning cable that works with iPhone 8 models or later. Sure, cool toys come and go, but this charger will last you longer than any frayed cord or sad USB juice pack ever could.

Still not sold? Just ask the verified customers on Amazon — this nifty device earned 4.6 stars out of five, which gives it an almost perfect rating among techies all around the world. Sounds like a roaring endorsement to us.

Get the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $119.99, or 20 percent off.

Prices subject to change.