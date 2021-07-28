Doogee's latest low-cost leather-bound phone lasts three days on a charge

It’s getting harder and harder to justify spending a grand or more on a phone when the budget and midrange models are becoming so good. Doogee has now unveiled its latest entry-level phone, the N40 Pro, which packs pretty high-end specs into a low-cost leather-bound device.

Doogee initially made a name for itself with phones that had modular accessories and could take a beating, but its cheap models strip most of that out in favor of specs that’ll embarrass an iPhone with a price tag 10 times heavier.

The newest model, the N40 Pro, achieves that noble goal. The core components are essentially the same as last year’s N20 Pro – it’s running an octacore Helio P60 processor, alongside 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. The storage can also be expanded by up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

The screen has grown slightly to 6.52 inches, displaying at a resolution of 1620 x 720. Likewise, the rear camera setup has had a little boost, with a 20-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8-MP wide angle camera, 8-MP macro and 2-MP portrait camera. There’s a 16-MP selfie cam on the front, too.

The Doogee N40 Pro packs high-end specs into a low-cost phone Doogee

But the biggest gains are in the battery. The N40 Pro packs a massive 6,380-mAh battery, far meatier than basically everything else on the market. Doogee says that this much juice can keep the phone running for 15 days on standby, up to three days of regular use, or more than 23 hours of continuous video playback.

The phone is running the latest version Android 11 out of the box, and has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the side. To cap it all off, it’s finished in a lush-looking leather textured cover.

The price is pretty nice too: RRP is US$129.99, which is already pretty cheap. But for the first few days early birds can snap one up for just $99 (or $109 for the slightly later early birds).

Source: Doogee