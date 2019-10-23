Modular, durable Doogee phone is made to be dropped and dunked

The latest iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones are impressive pieces of technology, but one fall can be enough to do them in. Chinese company Doogee differentiates itself with devices that can be dropped, dunked or blasted with water or dust. Its latest phone is the Doogee S95 Pro, which packs a massive 48-megapixel camera and swappable speaker and battery modules.

Like its predecessor, the Doogee S90, the S95 Pro is wrapped in a thick, rugged shell designed to protect the phone from anything you can reasonably (or even unreasonably) put it through. It’s certified IP68/IP69K/Military Standard 810G, meaning it can keep running between -30° C and 60° C (-22°F and 140° F), survive being submerged in 3 m (10 ft) of water for four hours at a time, and shrug off military shocks like “explosive gas and shooting vibration.”

But it’s not just what’s on the outside that counts. Nestled inside the sturdy shell are some impressive specs, most notably the triple-camera on the back. The main camera shoots at 48 MP, making use of Sony’s powerful IMX586 sensor, which we’ve seen crop up in phones like the Samsung Galaxy A80 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. That’s backed up by two 8-MP cameras to provide ultra-wide angle shots, as well as a 16-MP selfie cam on the front.

Speaking of the front, there’s a 6.3-in, IPS LCD screen on there, with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 at 384 pixels per inch.

The S95 Pro is powered by an 8-core Helio P90 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a beefy 5,150 mAh battery. Storage-wise, there’s 128 GB onboard with the option to expand it by an extra 256 GB via MicroSD card.

Doogee phones are also known for being somewhat modular, with optional units that can be attached magnetically to the phone to give it new abilities. For the S95 Pro the company is releasing two new modules – one adds an extra 3,500 mAh backup battery, which can be charged independently. The other is a 6-W Hi-Fi speaker that adds some oomph to music, sparing the phone’s juice by running off its own battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

The Doogee S95 Pro is due to launch globally on November 10. It carries a price tag of US$399 – which is pretty reasonable for the specs it’s packing – for the phone on its own, or the two modules can be thrown in for an extra $100. Pre-orders are open now, and doing so trims $30 off that price.

Source: Doogee