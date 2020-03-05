Doogee doubles down on battery with a whopping 10,000 mAh smartphone

Doogee’s rugged phones are known for being able to take a beating, and now the company’s newest model is designed to hold its own against that most frustrating of opponents: battery life. The Doogee N100 packs a huge 10,000-mAh battery, doubling that of previous models – and most other phones, for that matter. It’ll cost you some other specs, though.

That battery is clearly the biggest selling point of the N100, with Doogee claiming that the phone provides 100 hours (or a bit over four days) of talk time. If you’re a millennial who’s not big on phone calls, that can also be measured as 20 hours of watching videos or playing games, or 35 hours of non-stop music. If you just need a backup while traveling, the N100 will survive more than two weeks on standby.

In pure numbers, the 10,000-mAh battery of the N100 is almost double Doogee’s previous models, the S90 and S95 Pro, as well as Samsung’s brand new Galaxy S20 Ultra. Other competitors are even further behind – the iPhone 11 Pro Max manages just 3,500 mAh, and Google’s Pixel 4 XL offers 3,700 mAh.

The N100’s beefy battery can be fast-charged via USB-C in 3.5 hours, or wirelessly charged through the Qi standard. The N100 can even share its juice around, using OTG reverse charging to top up other devices.

The Doogee N100 loses some of the specs that make its predecessors so impressive, but it's still packing more than most flagship phones Doogee

But in making room for all this extra battery power, the N100 has had some of its other specs trimmed down, compared to the previous models. The 5.99-in screen is an IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2160, down from 6.3 in on the S95 Pro. It’s powered by an eight-core MTK Helio P23 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage – all of which are down from the S95 Pro.

Even the camera doesn’t come away unscathed. The main camera packs 21 megapixels, backed up by two 8-MP secondary cameras – one on the back and the other on the front.

Although these figures are a bit of a drop from previous Doogee devices, they’re still higher than most other flagship phones. On top of that, the N100 is wrapped in the same kind of sturdy protective shell that’s impressed us before. It includes a microSD card slot to boost storage space by up to 256 GB, and runs Android 9 Pie.

It’s also really quite cheap – the N100 costs just US$139.99. It looks like the first wave of pre-orders has closed, but more should be on the way soon, with the company expecting shipping by November.

Source: Doogee