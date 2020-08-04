© 2020 New Atlas
Doogee goes big on battery life for affordable N20 Pro

By Loz Blain
August 03, 2020
Doogee's N20 Pro offers big battery numbers for an impressively low price
Doogee's N20 Pro offers big battery numbers for an impressively low price
Doogee's N20 Pro offers big battery numbers for an impressively low price
A new AI-enhanced quad rear camera setup
A handsome body comes in green, purple or grey, and offers a quick rear fingerprint sensor
Lighter and slimmer than the more bomb-proof offerings in the Doogee range
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Doogee has announced a new N20 Pro smartphone with a 16-megapxel camera and a 4,400-mAh battery it says can deliver up to 15 days of standby or 19 hours of talk time at a budget price point.

Those are old-school-Nokia-beating numbers – although naturally if you use the thing for listening to music, playing games or watching video, they'll drop. Still, 12 hours of streaming video per charge is nothing to sneeze at, particularly at a price of US$119.99 (this price will only be available August 10 and 11 – regular retail is $199).

Beyond the big battery, it's an Android 10 smartphone with a Helio P60 8-core processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onbard storage, with the ability to expand that by up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Cameras have not been the strong suit of Doogee phones we've reviewed recently, but this phone will ship with a new quad rear camera we hope will solve some of our issues. The main AI-enhanced rear camera shoots at 16 MP, and there are also dedicated wide-angle, portrait and close-up macro lenses. The front-facing camera also shoots at 16 MP and is made by Samsung.

Lighter and slimmer than the more bomb-proof offerings in the Doogee range

It's not made to be bombproof like some of this company's other phones, but as a result it's significantly slimmer and lighter, at 175 g (6.2 oz). It has Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint unlock, a 6.3-inch double-coated screen and dual SIM slots for travel, in case that ever becomes a thing again.

It looks like a good feature set for the price point, particularly at the discounted price.

Source: Doogee

