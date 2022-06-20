The perfect starter kit for those interested in Arduino for under $100

Arduino programmers number over 30 million and counting. That may be a fraction of Python or Java coders, but rest assured, Arduino is arguably just as useful, and potentially a little more enjoyable! Here’s your opportunity to learn more about it.

So what is Arduino? Simply put, it is an open-source technology that's changing the world. With a focus on electronics, Arduino uses a single-board microcontroller (or basically a really small computer) to design and build devices that interact with the real world. From the simple to the complex, Arduino is being implemented in ways you are probably not even aware of. From programmable robots and a faceless clock with dancing mechanical arms to socks that actually pause Netflix when you nod off, Arduino has been implemented in countless ingenious projects. You will see live applications in traffic signals, medical equipment, and smart home devices, to name a few. It’s a technology that even the kids can get involved in, helping them to wade through some of the complex subjects of electromagnetism, thermodynamics, kinetics, kinematics, and more — all while having fun.

Dr.Duino Pioneer & Explorer Arduino Uno/Nano Compatible

If all this has intrigued you, this Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit & Course Bundle is going to provide you with everything you need to get started. Specifically designed for the Arduino neophyte, the Pioneer Edition includes all the components needed to build ten different projects, including a Collision Warning System, a Nite Lite, a Water Leak Detector, and a Kitchen Timer. The kit does need to be assembled, and depending on skill level can take between 60 and 90 minutes. In addition, you will have access to Dr. Duino’s exclusive online learning course, as well as the Arduino Book for Beginners, an e-book that's useful for anyone just getting started.

With 5-star ratings and glowing reviews like “Don’t underestimate the simplicity of this tool. The potential … is limitless,” and “A very fun way to learn about Arduino,” this bundle is great for kids and adults alike. Normally valued at $199, it can be yours now for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.