Rudimentary programmability has been seen in consumer robots from companies like LG or Anki, but none seem as versatile as Picoh. That said, he might be too much of a blank slate for some users, especially those without any prior knowledge of or interest in learning to code. He might be better off as a toy for more experienced tinkerers, but Ohbot says Picoh was designed to help people become more well-versed in how their everyday gadgets work.