Now’s the time to lock in Babbel Language Learning at 60% off

There’s no time like the present to expand your mind and learn a new language – and this offer from Babbel Language Learning can not only improve your mind, but it’s easy on your bank account, too.

If you need more proof that language learning makes you smarter, look no further than the world’s youngest language learners for some genuine insight. In a study of six-month-old babies, researchers found those brought up in a bilingual environment had better attention and were quicker to recognize and adjust to change than those raised in a single-language household.

As those infants show, language learning opens up the mind at a base level in whole new ways, fundamentally opening new neural pathways that speed up mental activity and legitimately make you smarter. So, if being a bit smarter has any appeal for you, we suggest reaping those benefits yourself, courtesy of this offer from Babbel.

You likely already know Babbel as one of the elite names in language training. Its system has already earned the praise of more than ten million students worldwide, logging a solid 4.6 out of five stars from reviews by more than 1.1 million users on the Google Play and Apple App Store platforms.

From Spanish and French to German, Russian or Norwegian, the Babbel method — constructed in consultation with more than 150 expert linguists and teachers — focuses on learning through speaking. Lessons revolve around conversational fundamentals , slowly feeding learners new words, phrases, and other relevant details around what you’d likely discuss in real life. From family and business to travel, shopping, food, and more, learners acquire skills through conversations with native speakers, allowing the training to happen organically to speed up the learning process.

As for the lessons themselves, Babbel sessions are presented in compact 10 minute blocks, allowing them to fit into anyone’s schedule easily. Learners can even do their language training every day during a coffee break from work.

While students progress to more advanced levels of their language training, Babbel keeps a close eye on their development. Personalized lesson reviews ensure all the learning remains fresh and current, while speech recognition technology carefully assesses how well a student’s spoken-language skills are going.

Babbel is so confident in its method that they believe any dedicated student can start speaking a new language in as little as three weeks. With a Babbel subscription, learners can always progress at their own pace.

Understand a new culture, discover its people, and learn a language that speaks to you while earning up to 60 percent off a Babbel Language Learning subscription now.

Prices are subject to change