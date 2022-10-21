Add Bluetooth capabilities to any device with this 2-in-1 gadget

A quality sound system can really change your everyday audio experiences. Combine the convenience of a portable transmitter with a receiver with this 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 device, now on sale for under $30.

Are you hosting a sports night or a backyard get-together with your family this fall? The 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver is an excellent addition to your sound setup and produces high-quality audio from virtually anywhere in your space.

Delivering a flawless synchronized wireless streaming experience through TX mode, the gadget's premium aptX low literacy creates a stereo sound that's delay-free, even while charging — combining a Bluetooth transmitter and a receiver to achieve high-fidelity wireless audio.

With RX mode also available, the system adds Bluetooth functionality to any non-Bluetooth device, such as stereos or headphones — allowing you to experience fantastic sound during any event hosted in your home.

Designed with a compact construction of 0.4"H x 1.8"L and weighing only 2.99oz, the mini adapter won't take up much space or create bulky clutter. It fits discreetly into any nook and cranny, ready to be boosted up for your musical enjoyment.

Boasting a 160mAh battery that gives off up to 10 hours of working time and two hours of charging time, the 2-in-1 device simultaneously pairs up to two devices at a time — in both TX and RX modes. You'll soon be able to enjoy the adapter to total capacity with flawless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming capabilities ranging up to 33ft.

While the 2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver usually sells for $35, it is now on sale for $25.99 — saving you nearly 30%. Use it as a Bluetooth transmitter or receiver to enjoy time with family and friends and bring the joy of high-quality wireless sound into any area.

Prices subject to change