Power your appliances in an emergency with this portable power station

With power outages and winter storms sweeping across the country at this time, the last thing you want is to be unprepared. Invest in your own energy independence by getting a trusty power station like the Ecoflow DELTA.

You never really know how truly prepared you are until the situation calls for it. You don't want to find out that you're unprepared the hard way, so this 2023, you may want to put more effort into emergency preparedness. Aside from putting together a go-bag, a power station always comes in handy, and the Ecoflow DELTA is an excellent choice. It's on sale for over 25% off for a limited time.

Introduction of DELTA

Whether you're going off the grid or just want the peace of mind of knowing that you have a reliable power backup, a power station is a worthy investment. The Ecoflow DELTA boasts 1,260Wh and six AC outlets, making it capable of recharging a wide range of devices, from electronics to home appliances to heavy-duty DIY tools under 1,800W. It can power up to 13 devices simultaneously, and with its patented X-Stream technology, it can recharge at ten times the speed of most portable power stations of its kind.

When it comes to recharging the station itself, you have the option to either go for a solar or car recharge. If opting for the former, it takes about four hours for a full recharge using solar panels. For the latter route, a 12/24V carport can give it a full boost in less than ten hours.

With all these amazing features, the Ecoflow DELTA has managed to rake in over $2 million in pledges on Kickstarter. And now you can experience it for yourself by grabbing one on sale. It usually retails for $1399, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $999.

Prices subject to change