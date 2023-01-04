Score this 3-in-1 wireless station at its best web pricing yet

Apple's slate of gadgets is arguably the most well-designed out there, but it falls short in the charging department. Luckily, the MagStack is developed to charge three devices simultaneously, and you can grab it on sale at its best web pricing yet.

Apple has yet to come up with a way to make charging more convenient. Users who own an iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook, and AirPods are all too familiar with the hassle of having to use different dongles and adapters to refuel each gadget. It usually ends up in a cluttered mess, which doesn't help if you're trying to maintain a minimalist workspace or bedside table.

This is where MagStack comes into play. It's an on-the-go wireless charging station that can turn into a floating stand for FaceTime or video playback while your device is juicing up. It features a 3-in-1 foldable design with three distinct charging spots, each of which accommodates a different gadget: iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. But it also comes equipped with a MagSafe metal ring, which adapts to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones with Qi wireless compatibility. In short: it's not a snobby tool. It can cater to Androids, too.

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Floating Stand

Once you're done, you can quickly fold it into a space-saving single-device charger for your phone or earbuds. Or you can neatly fold it into a slim wallet-sized stack and slip it in your purse. This way, you'll have an instant charging buddy when you're out and about.

Verified purchaser Andy Melton said it best: "This is a great accessory for travel. Folds up nicely and is small, making it easy to charge my devices in my hotel room. I wound up buying a second one and may buy another soon."

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station normally retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can get it at its best web pricing yet: only $44.99.

