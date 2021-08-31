Hey Google! How can I get a 2nd Generation Nest Mini for under $35?

We live in a world of instant gratification, so much so that looking up info on our phones or pressing a button on the remote feels like a hassle. But really, why would we when we can have our Google Assistant do it?

In 2018, Google Home's unit sales stood at 12.5 million worldwide. It's estimated that the number will increase to approximately 140 million by 2025. If you have been in the dark about Google Home, let us enlighten you (actually Google Assistant can do that as well by turning on the lights for you, providing, of course, you have a smart home). Even if you don’t have state-of-the-art technology running through your house at this time, Google Assistant can make your life easier in so many ways.

With a mere preface of “Hey Google” directed at the speaker, you can ask this little wonder to set a timer, give you reminders, update the news, give you weather forecasts, and even find your phone. We suspect that you'll find a host of other ways Google Assistant can be of use to you once it becomes a part of your everyday life, and even have some fun at its expense. Beyond all that — and perhaps some may even say most importantly — you can play your songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with that same simple command.

As it goes in this day and age, technology is continuously being upgraded, and often made more compact. So it is with this Google Home Speaker. The 2nd generation Nest Mini now has two times stronger bass, so the music sounds bigger and richer, but the speaker itself is smaller in size. It’s also environmentally friendly, covered with a durable fabric top that is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Easy to control, and simple to install, it's compatible with both iOS and Android devices. This Google Nest Mini is available today for $34.99, a 30% discount off the retail price. Join the millions of happy users and let the echoes of “Hey Google” resound through your home.

Prices subject to change.