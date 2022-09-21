Get an iPad Pro for only $226 — the lowest price on the web

Dominating the market since 2010, Apple’s iPad has seen many iterations and continues to be a favorite among consumers. According to Statista, in the first quarter of 2022 alone Apple shipped approximately 12 million tablets worldwide.

If you have been patiently waiting until the cost drops to become a satisfied Apple customer, here is your opportunity. Now, for a limited time, this Apple iPad Pro can be yours for only $225.99. Yes, it’s refurbished, but don’t let that scare you. You’ll still get all the bells and whistles that iPads are known for, without the high sticker price. It may come with some light scuffing or minor scratches on the body, but reality is, those are inevitably going to happen at some point. Plus you can rest easy knowing that that there is an aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch: Unboxing & Review

Powered by an iOS 12 operating system, this sleek and modern tablet is sure to be your constant companion. Whether you’re at the office, at school, or at home, this iPad Pro will provide you with the power and longevity you look for in your devices. With 32GB of storage, 12MP iSight/5MP FaceTime HD cameras, a 9.7" Retina display, and a 10-hour battery life, you will easily be able to surf the web, watch Netflix, play video games, take notes, read books, draw pictures, check your emails, edit your photos, listen to music, and so, so much more. But note that this is a WiFi-only model and connects to the Internet solely using wireless or WiFi access.

From now until September 30, 2022 you will be able to purchase this Apple iPad Pro for the lowest price offered on the web. No coupons necessary. Simply add this device to your cart, pay only $225.99 and start enjoying the company of your new bestie.

