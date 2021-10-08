Save over 25% on this refurbished 8th Generation 32GB iPad (Wi-Fi only)

If Apple's prices held you off from joining the ranks of millions of iPad owners, there's no time like the present to become part of the Apple nation, especially when you can get this refurbished 8th Generation iPad for over $100 off.

If you’re wondering if the iPad is still popular as a tablet choice, consider this: According to Statistica, Apple has released ten versions of the iPad since 2010, and shipped nearly ten million units worldwide in the first quarter of 2020 alone.

Do we still need to convince you as to why you should have an iPad? Smaller than your laptop, but larger than your phone, it’s the perfect size to tote along with you wherever you go without having to compromise on screen size. You can surf the web, watch Netflix, play video games, take notes, read books, draw pictures, check your emails, and so much more. It generally helps to make our lives a bit better and more convenient.

Featuring a powerful Apple A12 Bionic Chip, a stunning 10.2" Retina display, an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera to appease your inner photographer, this smart tablet has all the power and utility you need while on the go. It also contains 32GB of internal software to store your apps, media, and more, and it'll deliver 10 hours of battery life in a single sitting.

Note that this is a WiFi-only model, so it'll connect to the internet solely with Wi-Fi access. Although refurbished, it is listed with a grade “A”, meaning it will arrive in near-mint condition. Rest assured you'll be receiving a quality product with an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party. It's almost like getting a brand new iPad at a massive discount!

Downloaded with iPadOS 14, the newest version of the operating system, this refurbished iPad is regularly priced at $429. For a limited time only during our VIP sale, it can be yours for only $322.99 with coupon code VIP15.

