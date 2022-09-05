This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop is on sale for Labor Day

Unfortunately, our floors are not going to clean themselves. The Jashen F16 Wet and Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop is a great machine that leaves your hardwood floors, rugs, and carpet spotless — and it's now price-dropped for Labor Day.

Any floor surface should be wary of the powerful Jashen F16 Wet and Dry 2-in-1 Vacuum Mop. Boasting a cordless construction that lets you clean easily, the vast coverage vacuum runs on a removable lithium-ion battery pack and offers up to 30 minutes of operation time and 120 square meters of coverage per session. Its cordless construction will enable you to take it into any room and clean hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Designed to be tough on any mess, the Jashen F16 comes with innovative technology that sucks up large and small particles of dirt and grime and cleans up hair without the hassle of getting tangled up in the vacuum. When it comes to hard floor surfaces, the device effectively removes stuck-on messes, such as footprints and grease, with the touch of a button, allowing for the ultimate pick-up and containment of even the slightest ounce of wet or dry particles.

With dual tank capabilities, the cleaning device will ensure that the clean water and dirt collected will be separated at all times while also remaining odor-free. Equipped with a unique self-cleaning drying system that activates while the device is charging, you'll never have to worry about a moldy or smelly stench coming from your vacuum.

While the Jashen F16 Wet and Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop sell for around $300, it's been price-dropped in celebration of Labor Day to $269.99. Transform the way you clean up messes on your floor and carpet and leave your home spotless with this easy-to-use, highly effective power vacuum. Don't miss out; this offer is only valid 9/2 - 9/9!

Prices subject to change