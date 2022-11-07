Grab two Microsoft Office licenses for less than the price of one

Without Microsoft Office apps, your computer or tablet is only as functional as a piece of brick. Okay, that may be an exaggeration, but really, it's a shame that newer computers don't come pre-installed with Microsoft Office like they did in the past.

You only usually get this benefit from your work or school laptop, but not from your own device. If you want to gain access to the apps without having to shell out hundreds on a brand-new license, you may want to take advantage of this deal that nets you not just one, but two lifetime licenses to install on two separate computers. The best part? The licenses are on sale for a limited time.

Whether you're using a Mac or Windows computer, this deal offers unlimited access to Microsoft Office software you likely already use regularly, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You'll have all the tools at your disposal to process digital documents, organize your email, create dynamic pitches and presentations, create and organize notes, collaborate with teammates remotely, and so much more. But rather than have to rely on something provided by your company, you'll have the complete suite to help you thrive in the gig economy, start a side hustle, and more.

After purchase, software license keys and download links will be sent to your email immediately, allowing you to install the apps on your computer right away. You'll also get regular updates to download the latest features, as well as free customer service for life.

With this deal, you'll never have to go a day without Microsoft Office. Get two lifetime licenses to the suite for either Mac or Windows for only $59.99 — a significant discount from the usual cost of $698.

Prices subject to change