This 10.8" portable Microsoft Surface 3 is on sale for under $200

Travel season is in full bloom, bringing plenty of binge-watching opportunities while on the road. The Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 (Refurbished) model is a solid choice to consider for versatile functionality.

Designed for individuals who are on the go, this Windows 10 laptop packs a punch. Boasting a ten-point multi-touch display and a thin and sleek design measuring 4"H x 14"L x 10"W, the Microsoft Surface 3 is a top contender for those who want to work efficiently and effectively while traveling or commuting. The device's Intel Atom Z8700 processor has ultimate work or play capabilities.

Powered with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the device is perfect for those who need to work quickly or frequently multitask. With 10-hour long-lasting battery life, the powerful device will assist in getting any professional or personal project completed wherever you set up shop. It features a 1920 x 1280 resolution screen and a 3:2 aspect ratio for ultimate crystal-clear imagery on your computer or tablet. It also provides versatility in both landscape and portrait modes — allowing you to take control of your screen no matter your usage.

With a 10.8" ClearType full HD display and plenty of storage, you can view and save digital content with pixel-perfect resolution. Other features include a 3.5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, seamless Bluetooth 4.0 instant pairing, stereo speakers with Dolby audio, Surface Pen support, a 3-point kickstand for plenty of display options, and so much more. You'll also save the environment one small step at a time by buying a refurbished product. It's a win-win.

Regularly priced at $230, the Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 (Refurbished), has been discounted to only $199.99. Power through long flights, increase your productivity, and save money with this ultimate everyday gadget.

Price subject to change