Enter to win a 1 million dollar prize with this limited-time puzzle

If you're a fan of winning money, this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle may be your ticket to getting the big bucks! All you have to do is assemble this puzzle and find out if you're one of the million-dollar winners. Brought to you by MSCHF, the makers of The One Million Dollar Puzzle, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle offers an exciting opportunity to win anything from $1 to one of two $1 million prizes.

Are puzzles your jam? Solving one has never been more enticing with this ultimate deal that takes the fun of the game to a whole new level. The best thing is you'll at least win something. Plus, this offer is the best available on this puzzle for a limited time.

The directions are simple. Step one starts with putting your jigsaw puzzle together — by yourself or your most trusted friends and family. Once it's fully assembled (the final result may or may not be a giant QR code), you'll scan your custom puzzle code through your phone or tablet and find out what you won. Only two of all the puzzles MSCHF sells will have $1 million prizes, but you don't know what you'll get!

Once you find your reward, you'll be paid within 1-4 days through a digital check sent directly to the email address you provide during checkout. You can also opt to have a printed check mailed to you. Be advised that anyone and everyone can purchase and put together the puzzle, but you must be 18 years or older to claim the prize.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is price-dropped for only $24.99 with free shipping, an offer you won't find anywhere else. Hurry, this offer is available for a limited time from 7/22 - 7/27. Try your fate at winning big with this mega deal today and win something, no matter what.

