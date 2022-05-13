Ward off mosquitos with this 130-hour eco-friendly ultrasonic band

Are you a walking buffet for mosquitoes? The pesky blood-thirsty critters will soon be on the prowl with the heat quickly approaching. Stay bite-free while being eco-friendly with the Super Shield Mosquito Repellent Electronic Watch Band.

Constructed from waterproof, non-toxic silicone, this mighty mosquito-repelling watch band uses an ultrasonic, electric design that imitates the sounds of the insects. This innovative technology drives 70% of mosquitos away from you — bringing you peace of mind while hiking, jogging, walking outside, or even sleeping. That means no chemicals or toxic sprays are needed to ward off the tiny yet annoying creatures — strap the band on your wrist and go on with your everyday activities without worrying about being attacked.

The super shield band is also long-lasting and doesn't require a lot of energy. With a battery life of up to 130 hours per charge, you can wear it for long periods without worrying about powering up. Three easy-to-adjust modes — indoor, outdoor, and silent mode — allow for various settings depending on your activity for the day. It's that easy. The band also comes in either classic black or white, adjusting seamlessly to your wardrobe.

As verified user Liesl T. shares, "I use it every evening when I walk outside and have not been bitten since using it, which is very unusual for me. Generally, mosquitoes are all over me in minutes in the evening. I would highly recommend this product. Easy to charge, easy to wear, easy to remove. I'm very pleased with it."

While the Super Shield Mosquito Repellent Electronic Watch Band is regularly priced at $39, you can purchase the gadget today at 57% off and only $16.99. Protect yourself from virus-carrying mosquitoes and enjoy your time outdoors with this brilliantly easy-to-use device. No more mosquito bites, please!

Prices subject to change.