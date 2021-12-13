MrBeast + MSCHF Lamborghini winning packs are 20% off for Green Monday

Do you want a new car? Specifically, a Lamborghini? You got it. But what size will you get? Take a chance at your luck and purchase MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car packs, now further price-dropped at 20% off for the Green Monday Sale.

MSCHF, a rising art collective based out of New York, has teamed up with YouTuber, entrepreneur, and philanthropist MrBeast — whose most recent Squid Games-inspired video gained the attention of millions and gained quite the following — for a unique opportunity. This sweepstake gives individuals the chance to win the car of their dreams, with the ultimate prize being a pre-owned $250K+ Lamborghini Aventador Coupe. Over 2,000 prizes will be given away, and all who enter get something and will not go home empty-handed. The thing is, you won't know what size car you will get until it's in the mail.

The other Lambo prizes consist of 1/24-scale remote-control Lambos, battery-powered kids’ rideable Lambos, and four pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardos (worth $100,000.00 each). At the very least, each pack contains a collectible 1/64-scale die-cast toy Lambo, ensuring you win no matter the outcome. Who knows, maybe you'll be the lucky winner that will wake up to a shiny new car in your driveway!

Each MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car pack is 20% off for Green Monday for a limited time. Use code GREEN20 at checkout and get a single entry 1-pack for $28 (reg $35), a 3-pack for $79.20 (reg $105), and a 5-pack for $126.40 (reg $175). Everyone Gets a Car ends on January 10, 2022, so hurry before it's over and win yourself a new set of wheels (whether miniature or life-size).

