Lamborghini Countach roars back to the future as an 800-hp hybrid

By C.C. Weiss
August 13, 2021
Lamborghini's radical supercapacitor-boosted Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini's radical supercapacitor-boosted Countach LPI 800-4
The large, imposing center console is reminiscent of the original, while the 8.4-in touchscreen adds modern tech
The large, imposing center console is reminiscent of the original, while the 8.4-in touchscreen adds modern tech
A digital cockpit sits inside a hooded console
A digital cockpit sits inside a hooded console
Even the seats take on an appearance inspired by classic Countach cars
Even the seats take on an appearance inspired by classic Countach cars
Lamborghini smooths out the edges but maintains the classic wedge shape that made the Countach an icon
Lamborghini smooths out the edges but maintains the classic wedge shape that made the Countach an icon
The NACA side ducts are alive and well and even grow in size
The NACA side ducts are alive and well and even grow in size
Just in case you don't quite recognize the lines, the badge at the left of the grille identifies the new Countach of the 21st century
Just in case you don't quite recognize the lines, the badge at the left of the grille identifies the new Countach of the 21st century
No way would Lamborghini not give the new Countach scissor doors
No way would Lamborghini not give the new Countach scissor doors
The scaly vent panels include a transparent design looking straight into the V12 hybrid powertrain
The scaly vent panels include a transparent design looking straight into the V12 hybrid powertrain
Like the front, the rear-end is distinctly Countach, only more contemporary
Like the front, the rear-end is distinctly Countach, only more contemporary
An icon races its namesake successor
An icon races its namesake successor
Lamborghini reveals the new Countach LP 800-4 as part of Monterey Car Week
Lamborghini reveals the new Countach LP 800-4 as part of Monterey Car Week
The LP 800-4 comes powered by an 803-hp V12 hybrid system
The LP 800-4 comes powered by an 803-hp V12 hybrid system
The past staring into the present
The past staring into the present
The Countach LP 800-4 is built atop a carbon monocoque chassis
The Countach LP 800-4 is built atop a carbon monocoque chassis
The roof features photochromic capabilities
The roof features photochromic capabilities
Lamborghini past and its present and future
Lamborghini past and its present and future
Along with the classic white of the debut car, the LP 800-4 will be available in both heritage and modern paint colors
Along with the classic white of the debut car, the LP 800-4 will be available in both heritage and modern paint colors
Lamborghini Countach revived and reimagined
Lamborghini Countach revived and reimagined
Lamborghini has resurrected the great Countach and will build 112 new cars
Lamborghini has resurrected the great Countach and will build 112 new cars
Lamborghini's radical supercapacitor-boosted Countach LPI 800-4
Lamborghini's radical supercapacitor-boosted Countach LPI 800-4
We knew from the start that 2021 was going to take some unexpected twists, but we never thought we'd be writing about the return of the Lamborghini Countach. But the supercar great that widened eyes and hastened heartbeats of children and wealthy businessmen throughout the 1980s is back, and not in a restored or restomodded way. The all-new Countach LPI 800-4 debuts at The Quail as a Countach reimagined for 2021, with modernized styling and a supercapacitor-driven V12 hybrid four-wheel drive. The coolest car of 1985 becomes the coolest car of 2021.

Lamborghini could have just done an anniversary-edition cosmetic package for the Aventador to recognize the 50 years that have passed since the Countach prototype debuted at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. But it decided that celebrating a car so iconic and timeless demanded a little more fanfare. In the process, it reaffirms that the Countach's unmistakable ultra-low, wedge-shaped lines still look great today.

Lamborghini past and its present and future

"The first Countach has been present in our Centro Stile as a model for some years now," explains Mitja Borkert, head of Centro Stile, Lamborghini's design center. "This is an unnegotiable part of our DNA, the essence if you so will. The first Countach shaped the Lamborghini design DNA like no other car; the new Countach translates that unconventional and edgy character into the future."

Centro Stile worked not from a single Countach but from all five major models that wore the nameplate between 1971 and 1990. The clean, uncluttered body shape most closely relates to the LP 500 prototype and LP 400 production car, while the face descends from the Quattrovalvole. The large hexagonal intakes, meanwhile, bridge the gap with modern Lambo styling.

Lamborghini Countach revived and reimagined

Lamborghini further contemporizes the design with the single fixed headlamps (no flip-ups behind them) and broadened and deepened NACA side intakes. The glasshouse loses the straight lines at the A-pillars and side windows in favor of a modern curvature and window surrounds that absorb the gills of the haunch-top air scoops. The car's profile edges aren't quite as sharply drawn as in the past but certainly more so than on many a modern supercar.

The LPI 800-4 rear-end shows a more compact interpretation of the original's paddle-like upper panel surrounding triple-light clusters, saving space below for a huge carbon diffuser with integrated quad-tip exhaust. The stepped engine venting on the rear deck flows seamlessly from the centered photochromic glass roof panel for a clean, smooth transition.

The roof features photochromic capabilities

No one would expect to find a restored classic V12 in a modern recreation like this one, and instead Lamborghini goes the opposite direction. The company borrows the Sián's cutting-edge hybrid set-up to ensure that the futuristic-retro Countach pushes the envelope like the original.

When firing on all cylinders, the longitudinally mounted 769-hp 6.5-liter V12 and supercapicator-powered 48-V electric boost motor mounted to the gearbox combine to send 804 hp out to all four wheels. The car sprints from stop to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds and to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.6 seconds on its way to a 221-mph (355-km/h) top speed.

A digital cockpit sits inside a hooded console

The interior behind the scissor doors masterfully combines the 2020s with the 1970s/80s, housing a digital cockpit in a heavily hooded instrument panel and seating an 8.4-in infotainment touchscreen within a divider wall-like plunging center console that also houses physical switches and dials. The seats don't curve or drop quite as dramatically as in decades' past, but they cushion driver and passenger with heritage-style square padding. The red and black color scheme is also a heritage cue, as is the pearlescent blue-tinged "Bianco Siderale" exterior paint, inspired by Ferruccio's very own Countach LP 400 S.

Reinventing a company's most iconic car in modern style must be a rather terrifying task to take on, but Centro Stile has handled it admirably, putting out a creation that will feel comfortable mingling among hypercar contemporaries at this weekend's Pebble Beach festivities but still makes itself immediately known as Countach, even for those who miss the lettering on the front-end.

Lamborghini has resurrected the great Countach and will build 112 new cars

The LPI 800-4 seems like the quintessential one-off showpiece, but Lamborghini actually plans to build a limited run of 112 examples, with deliveries to begin in early 2022. Its announcement doesn't include pricing information, but Bloomberg reports that the car's combination of heritage styling and Sián hybridization will command a price of $2.64 million. We imagine getting on the exclusive reservations list will also require some pretty tight Lamborghini connections or up-to-date worldwide celebrity status.

Source: Lamborghini

