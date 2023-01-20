Get MS Office and a training bundle for less than the cost of the program

You wouldn’t buy a car without taking driving lessons, so it is only logical that if you invest in software you would want to learn how to get the most out of it. That’s why we’ve combined a full training bundle with a lifetime license to Office 2021.

If you still haven’t joined the millions of people that use Microsoft Office every day of their lives, there is no time like the present. Or if you’re still clunking along with the 2010 version, and think it might be time to upgrade, this is your opportunity.

Available on the Windows platform only, this offer allows you to install MS Office 2021 Professional version on your desktop or laptop. A one-time purchase gives you a lifetime license, with no worries about subscriptions or renewals. It includes all the programs you have come to know and love, namely Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all with enhanced features and tools that will help to make you more productive. The $349 value of this alone is more than your final payment at checkout.

And don’t fret if you’re a total newbie or a little rusty, or just feel that there’s a lot more to these programs that you have to learn. We are adding to this package eight training modules, each valued at $200, and each focusing on a different program so that you can concentrate your efforts where most needed. Since you’ll have lifetime access, there will be plenty of time to go at your own pace. The courses are taught by experts in the field and they can offer their expertise to beginners and advanced users alike.

If you’ve been doing the math, you’ll have figured out that the total value of this package is $1,949, but we are offering it all for only $79.99. That’s only $10 a course, without factoring in the cost of the software. How can you possibly pass this up?

Prices subject to change