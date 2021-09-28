This impressive pair of open-air headphones won't break the bank

A great pair of headphones that delivers quality performance without making a dent in your wallet can be hard to find. Cue in the Mu6 Ring: Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones, now an additional 15% off with code VIP15 for our limited-time VIP Sale.

Making versatility a priority, the Mu6 Ring is the perfect headphone to take anywhere you go. With their impressive sound that delivers exceptional quality, these open-ear wireless headphones are constructed with a unique open design that's more comfortable for your ears and creates a listening experience that caters to you. Whether you're on a work phone call, listening to your favorite dance playlist, or tuning into your latest podcast episode, you'll be able to seamlessly connect to any device via Bluetooth 5.1 and enjoy an improved listening experience. With a magnificent 16mm dynamic driver, its sound processing helps keep your ears safe and free from discomfort.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars of Amazon, the headphones come with a lightweight construction that weighs in at only 4.6 oz and allows for all-day wear with accessible command-click features for playing, pausing, volume control, and more. Their long-lasting, robust 200mAh battery brings you up to ten hours of playback time per sitting and quickly re-powers (when the time comes) with its included USB charging cable. Best yet, the headphones are IPX5 water-resistant, allowing for care-free listening no matter the weather conditions or your workout intensity—indoors or outdoors.

With Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri voice activation capabilities, you'll be able to activate an on-demand voice library while also being hands-free. Mu6 Ring's impressive leaks layer technology also effectively assists in reducing natural sound leakage while you're out and about, making your experience as personalized and crystal clear as possible.

Snag a pair of Mu6 Ring: Open-Air Bluetooth Headphones today at an additional 15% off their original price of $74 with code VIP15 at checkout—that's only $46.74! Get quality headphones at a fraction of the cost of other competitors with this premium pair.

Prices subject to change.