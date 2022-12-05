This neck pain relief tool is over 45% off in the next 48 hours

With your eyes glued to the screen pretty much every waking moment of your life, it's inevitable to experience neck pain. Tech neck is very real, but there are plenty of ways to combat it.

Americans spend nearly 8 hours a day perusing mobile devices, so many tend to suffer from chronic neck and shoulder pain, neck spasms, migraine, and aching shoulder joints. You can avoid these by correcting your posture, adjusting your desk and chair, and taking frequent breaks, but if you're looking for immediate pain relief, Dr. Ho's Neck Pain Pro Complete 6-Piece Set's got your back — or neck, in this case. As part of our December Deal of the Day, you can get it on sale for over 45 percent off in the next 48 hours.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this tool combines Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), and Dr. Ho's proprietary Auto-Modulating Pulse (AMP) stimulation. TENS stimulates nerves by helping temporarily reduce pain signals sent to the brain, EMS causes muscles to contract and relax, and AMP offers various stimulations to auto-modulate your massage.

It claims to facilitate local circulation, stimulate and massage aching muscles, and deliver temporary relief to pain associated with arthritis. It also has smart electrodes for targeted stimulation, and the common massage techniques it provides include deep kneading and rubbing. While it's specifically engineered to treat neck pain, it comes equipped with extra body pads to cater to other painful body parts.

Per the verified purchaser, Dr. Richard, "I've experienced less stiffness in my neck and better rotation so I can turn my neck more easily bend it without pain, and my shoulders as well. I've been able to lift them and move them more easily without pain."

Normally retailing for $299, you can grab Dr. Ho's Neck Pain Pro for only $159.99 in the next 48 hours only.

Prices subject to change