Pay only $8/course for this top PenTest and ethical hacking bundle

Companies of all sizes are continuously looking to hire skilled individuals who comprehend the essential elements of protecting their online business, including ethical hacking.

Rated an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars by current and former students, The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle equips you with a wide variety of engaging content that helps you prepare for expertise in ethical hacking, PenTesting, and Cybersecurity.

Taught by industry experts and professionals from iCollege, a trusted tech e-learning course hub with plenty of seasoned cybersecurity talent, the bundle brings over 250 lessons to kickstart your security expertise and benefit from ethical hacking. With lessons available for all skill levels, you'll learn techniques and concepts that will help further your knowledge and career no matter where you are in your IT journey — ultimately providing you with the strong background you need to be successful in the industry.

With access to six courses, you'll get unlimited exposure to various topics such as implementing risk-mitigating controls, how to become a well-rounded ethical hacker or penetration tester, understanding current security protocols, validating post-attack techniques, and much more.

You'll be introduced to programs such as Kali Linux and complete hands-on mini-projects that allow you to practice what you learn at your own pace. With a CompTIA PenTest+ certification course, you'll put your learned skills to the test using a fictitious company and prepare for exploitation — eventually performing a vulnerability scan and putting your knowledge into practice.

The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle is regularly priced at $1,770. All six courses can be yours today for $49 and only $8.17 per course for a limited time. Whether your goal is to complement your current work position or learn a new skill, this bundle will help you advance your career in IT.

Prices subject to change.