Jump start Father's Day with this portable jump starter, now only $110

TL;DR: Autowit SuperCap 2 is a battery-less portable jump starter that can be a lifesaver for vehicle owners, on sale now for only $109.97 (reg. $149.99).

No doubt your father would appreciate yet another "World's Best Dad" mug on his special day, but how about something practical this year? This 12V Supercapacitor Jump Starter will have Pops road emergency ready no matter the weather or the vehicle.

The Autowit SuperCap 2 is a portable jump starter that doesn't require batteries to function. Instead, it uses SuperCapacitor technology to deliver a powerful jolt of energy to start a dead car battery in seconds. With its compact size and lightweight design, this jump starter can easily fit in your dad's glove compartment or trunk, making it the perfect emergency tool for any road trip or daily commute. But the best yet? We’re offering this little lifesaver for the lowest price on the web — even lower than Amazon.

Simple to use, all Dad will need to do is attach the jumper cables to the dead battery, wait for a few seconds, and then turn the ignition key. The SuperCapacitor technology will do the rest, delivering enough power to start even large engines up to 7.0L gas or 4.0L diesel. With a 20-year lifespan, it can up withstand more than 100,000 times of repeated use.

Autowit SuperCap 2 Jump Starter

This invaluable gadget is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Business Insider touts, “The best feature of the Autowit Portable Jump Starter is its ability to draw just enough power from your weak battery to jump-start the vehicle when no one else is around,” while Consumer Goods Press Release raves, “Dead car batteries are forever out of the equation with Autowit Battery-less Supercapacitor Jump Starter.”

So the next time Dad is out on the road, stuck in the middle of nowhere on a dark and stormy night, with no cell phone service nor soul in sight, and only a flashlight to light his way, you can rest assured that, thanks to you and your thoughtful gift, he will come home safe and sound. Just be sure to order it before 11:59 PM on June 5th to ensure delivery in time to see his smile on Father’s Day

During our Father’s Day campaign, this portable jump starter is further reduced to only $109.97 (reg. $149.99).

