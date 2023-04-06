Prepare yourself for a career in cybersecurity for under $50

You would think by now that we would know how to stay one step ahead of the hackers. However, hackers are ingenious and are always unleashing new threats. Still, it’s crucial that we protect ourselves from cyberattacks as much as possible.

Sadly, cyberattacks are continuing to rise. According to Check Point Research, in 2022 they rose by 38% over the previous year. As hackers become more sophisticated, it’s unlikely to ever go away. In fact, it is estimated that the annual cost of cybercrime worldwide could top $8 trillion in 2023.

What is behind this global crisis? The factors are many. The increase in the number of devices on which we have become reliant has skyrocketed. In 2021 there were a total of 11.3 billion IoT devices worldwide, with this number expected to reach 11.5 billion this year. The first half of 2021 saw 1.5 billion attacks on these smart devices alone. With more people working at home, we have exposed ourselves and our data even further. Factor in the easy access to malware and ransomware, the increased cost of cyber insurance, and potential geopolitical conflicts and we have a recipe for disaster.

Of course, together with the increased threat of cyberattacks is the increased need for cybersecurity. Jobs in the field are in high demand and that demand is expected to grow by 18% over the next five years. So if you’re thinking of enhancing your skills or a change of career, this Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle is for you.

Brought to you by iCollege, one of the leading providers of e-Learning and exclusive partners with ITproTv, this bundle offers 26 courses of comprehensive high-quality content, focusing on cybersecurity from a number of angles, and includes over 400 hours of training. These modules will help you to pass the exams that could certify you to become a cybersecurity analyst, an information security manager, and or any number of lucrative jobs in the cybersecurity arena.

These courses are normally valued at $299 each, but we are offering an extra-special price during our Secure Solutions Sale. With coupon code SECURITY40 you can receive an additional 40% off the already discounted price of $79.99. Until 11:59PM on April 11, 2023, you can purchase this incredible bundle for only $47.99, the lowest price on the web.

