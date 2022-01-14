This crowdfunded camera uses novel technology to keep your space safe

Home security has undoubtedly come a long way over the years. Scenes One Camera Kit: 2 Cameras + Gateway helps keep your property safe with innovative technology and without the help of a professional team. Plus, it's now 20% off.

According to the latest statistics, a break-in occurs every 26 seconds in the U.S. — adding up to 2.5 million break-ins a year and more than half of those in homes. While it may be the last thing on our minds, it's always a good idea to prepare for the unexpected. Successfully funded on Indiegogo and Kickstarter with over $500k raised, Scenes One brings forth a wireless security camera that is the first of its kind to use SkyLine Technology, bringing an amazingly higher range of coverage that also saves power.

With over 5,400 sq. ft. of impressive range and the ability to perforate three concrete walls, the latest WiFi HaLow IEEE 802.11ah standard technology, which is much more potent than your average WiFi, will help keep tabs on everyday activity in or around your property. The monumental camera has a 140° FOV wide-angle and 1080p HD resolution, including advanced IR night vision. The camera also regularly provides snapshots of the footage, giving you updates on in-between motion events, and has two-way audio, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors in real-time.

Scenes One video

Surprisingly, the cameras are incredibly easy to set up — in just five minutes! They can also last an impressive 12 months on a single charge, providing long-lasting peace of mind without having to hire a technician. Other features include cloud storage that keeps all footage secure for up to seven days, solar panel compatibility for extra energy savings, a waterproof and weather-resistant construction, and ultimate cube gateway security that keeps your camera footage private.

While the Scenes One Camera Kit, including 2 Cameras + Gateway, is regularly priced at $249, the top-of-the-line security bundle can be yours today at $199. With this upgraded technology, feel more comfortable in your space and take on 2022.

Prices subject to change.