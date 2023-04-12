Score a $46 discount on this body scale that measures 11 body metrics

Keep track of 11 different body metrics with the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale, currently on sale for $46 off.

A weighing scale can't tell you anything more than how much you currently weigh, but a smart scale like the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale can fill you in on 11 different body metrics to help you gain a full picture of your health.

For many, stepping on a weighing scale only happens if you want to gauge if you've done one too many rounds at the buffet or if you can still fit into your jeans from college. But your weight can only tell you so much, and it definitely can't account for everything. For keeping track of other important health metrics, investing in something like the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale can help, and for a limited time, it's on sale for over 50 percent off.

Marketed as the most sophisticated and accurate body scanner on the market, Sophie is capable of delivering 11 body composition metrics, including your weight, body fat, muscle mass, body mass index (BMI), and basal metabolic rate (BMR) or the minimum number of calories your body requires to function properly. It also provides you with a comprehensive report on your body's age, so you can get a clearer idea of what changes you need to make to be healthier.

The Sophie can do all that thanks to the assistance of four built-in high-precision sensors powered by bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology that sends small tiny electrical currents to your body to measure its overall composition. It's also designed to have auto-calibration, so you can read accurate numbers every time you step on the scale.

To help you keep track of your progress, you can pair the scale with the Feelfit app, which is also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and more. The app shows you your progress in every report section, like your weight physical wellness score, and muscle mass index. It even comes with a workout feature that lets you set specific goals and tracks every milestone you reach.

Be more in tune with your body with the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale. It usually retails for $79, but you can grab it on sale for only $32.99.

Prices subject to change.