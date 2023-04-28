This master chef's knife set is now further on sale for Mother's Day

TL;DR: Are you searching for quality kitchen knives to gift to your favorite chef? The Seido Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set is here to help speed up the search, just in time for Mother's Day and for only $89.97.

The master knives, made by Seido, a leading global company that has been featured in major news outlets, are crafted with 7Cr17 high-carbon stainless steel and offer a balance between sharp edge retention and durability. The set includes a range of knives, from an 8" Chef Knife to a 3.5" paring knife, and provides ultimate versatility while delivering premium quality.

Each knife is sharpened to a precise 15° angle, which is sharper than Western-style knives' typical 25° angle. This means that the Seido blades can easily slice through tough meat, delicate fruits, and vegetables and leave food prep precisely to your liking.

Seido Knives Product Unboxing | Seido Knives Review

Additionally, the ergonomic Pakka wood handles ensure that the knives are easy to control and safe to use, resulting in extra safety while preparing your favorite dishes with family and friends. Verified customer Alexander Wilson reviews the Seido knives as the following: "The knife set arrived super fast, packed in a nice gift box. The knives are super sharp, and there is a knife for every type of cutting."

While the Seido Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set (8 Pieces with Gift Box) is regularly priced at $429, you can purchase the set for $89.97 for our Mother's Day event today. Whether you need new kitchen prep tools or know an extraordinary chef who needs a new set in their kitchen, this knife set is a solid purchase that will last for years to come. For a limited time, you'll save big — but hurry, this offer ends on May 12, and you'll need to order by May 3 to make it in time for the special day.

