Stop renewing Microsoft 365 and get Office for life for $50

TL;DR: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024, now $49.97 (reg. $249.99).

Microsoft 365 Personal costs $99.99 a year. A lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus gives you six of the same apps without the monthly fees. Right now, a lifetime license is on sale for $49.97.

A smarter way to get Microsoft apps

Your purchase includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access. Access is a desktop database app, and cheaper editions like Office Home & Business leave it out. Anyone who tracks inventory, client lists, or a home library in a spreadsheet that keeps growing has a better place to put that data now.

None of these apps need a Microsoft 365 subscription to open. One payment of $49.97 comes to about half of what a single year of Microsoft 365 Personal costs, and there is no second payment after that. You also don’t have to worry about a sudden subscription price increase, which is exactly what Microsoft did last year.

Office 2024 Professional Plus uses a traditional perpetual license. Instead of picking up new features and layout changes every few months the way cloud plans do, your copy keeps the same set of tools from the day you install it. People who already know where every tool is in Excel will find it in the same spot next year, and a template built today will open the same way on that PC years from now.

Stop paying for Office every year.

Through Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows on sale for $49.97 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.