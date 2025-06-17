Ever cried over a PDF? Here’s your revenge

TL;DR: Instead of renting your PDF editor, pay just once to own SwifDoo PDF Pro, now $29.97 this week only (reg. $129).

PDFs were designed by demons. The file is “locked,” Adobe wants your money, and that one page you need to rotate? Forget it. Rather than shed tears over documents, simplify the process with an affordable, easy-to-use PDF editor like SwifDoo.

Not only is the interface finally something simple and clean, but the tools will get you in and out without making you want to rip out your hair in the middle of a workday. Just upload your file, get your edits done, and GTFO—or do an entire batch of conversions at once. You can save 76% on a SwifDoo PDF lifetime subscription for a limited time.

A PDF editor that you only have to pay for once

You’ll get full editing power, the stuff you’d normally pay $19.99/month for elsewhere. Edit and annotate PDFs (highlight, insert text, add snarky comments for fun), merge or split files, compress bloated documents, and convert between formats like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, and more.

Need to remove an old watermark? Done. Need to sign PDFs or encrypt them to keep things secure? Also done. And if you’re wrestling with scanned files, SwifDoo’s built-in OCR can turn image-based PDFs into fully editable text in seconds, great for contracts, receipts, or that ancient scanned copy of your lease.

But perhaps the most satisfying feature? No monthly fee. You’ll pay $29.97 once (while this deal lasts), and that’s it. No surprise charges, no nagging “upgrade to Pro” pop-ups, no Adobe bloat slowing down your system.

No coupon is needed to get this price (reg. $129).

StackSocial prices subject to change.