Get the full Microsoft Office suite for $40 with no recurring fees

TL;DR: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is on sale for $39.97 (reg. $219.99), giving you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with a one-time purchase and no subscription fees.

For most people, the core Office apps haven’t changed — but they don’t really have to. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the essentials without a subscription, now available for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).

You don’t always need the newest version of Office to get real work done. This suite proves it, bundling the familiar essentials — Word, Excel, and PowerPoint — alongside Outlook for staying on top of your email, OneNote for note-taking, Publisher for design work, Access for databases, and, of course, Teams for collaboration.

While 2021 might sound dated, the functionality here still feels modern where it matters. And it’s definitely worlds away from what the Office you knew way back when. The apps are built to handle everything from polished presentations to large datasets, making them just as useful for creative work as they are for more technical tasks.

The ribbon-based interface keeps tools and features within easy reach, so you don’t have to dig through menus to get things done. Whether you’re adjusting formatting, building slides, or organizing data, the experience stays intuitive and efficient.

With a one-time purchase, you can install the suite on one Windows PC for use at home or work. You’ll get your license key and download access right away, along with lifetime customer support.

If your day-to-day revolves around documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, this is still one of the simplest ways to get it all done — without committing to a monthly fee.

Normally $219.99, you can get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $39.97.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

