A unique new learning app is only $49 for life during Deal Days

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to the knowledge app, Nibble, for just $48.99 (reg. $599.99) with code DEAL30.

Your phone knows exactly how many hours you’ve spent staring at nothing. Nibble turns that wasted screen time into 10-minute lessons, and during Deal Days, a lifetime subscription is just $48.99 (reg. $599.99).

Learn in your spare time

Nibble gives you access to fun, quick lessons in over 20 core topics and teaches them to you in whatever format suits your mood. Read a bite-sized lesson while you wait for your coffee, listen to an audio episode during your commute, test yourself with a knowledge game, or chat with an AI model of a historical figure. It’s the kind of app you actually want to use instead of refreshing your inbox for the fourteenth time. The content library keeps growing with new releases every month, so there’s always something fresh to explore. Whether you’re into philosophy, personal finance, or the history of modern art, Nibble has you covered.

Not like other learning apps

What makes Nibble different from the endless parade of learning apps is the lack of pressure. No streaks to maintain, no deadlines looming over you, no guilt if you skip a day. The lessons are designed by learning professionals and structured to make complex ideas feel approachable without being patronizing, which is a balance that’s harder to strike than it sounds. Content adapts to your interests and pace, so the experience gets smarter the more you use it.

Turns out plenty of people agree. Verified buyers describe it as a genuine alternative to doomscrolling, and it’s easy to see why. The lessons feel well-organized without being dumbed down, and the lack of deadlines or pressure means you actually want to come back to it. It works across iOS, Mac, and Android on up to three devices, so you can pick up wherever you left off.

Get a lifetime subscription to Nibble, the All-Around Knowledge App for $48.99 with code DEAL30.

Browse the full New Atlas Deal Days collection here.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

