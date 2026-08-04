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ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini is a $59.25 lifetime offer we’ll happily take

August 04, 2026

TL;DR: Pay $59.25 once (reg. $619) with code AUG25 through Aug. 9 and compare 20+ leading AI models—including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more—from one workspace with unlimited messages.

Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and more from one workspace instead of bouncing between tabs. Through Aug. 9, ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan is a one-time $59.25 (reg. $619) with code AUG25.

One Prompt. Every Major AI.

Most people using AI today follow a similar workflow: open ChatGPT in one tab, Claude in another, and Gemini in a third, then compare the answers manually.

ChatPlayground AI eliminates that juggling act.

Instead of choosing one model and hoping it gives the best response, you can submit a single prompt and instantly compare answers from 20+ leading AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Llama, Perplexity, and more—all in one interface.

Whether you’re writing, coding, researching, brainstorming, or creating content, it’s an easier way to find the strongest response without constantly switching windows.

The platform also goes well beyond text. Upload PDFs and images to ask questions about your files, generate AI images, save your conversations for future projects, and refine prompts using built-in prompt engineering tools. Everything lives in one organized workspace instead of being scattered across multiple accounts and browser tabs.
Combine ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and More Using ChatPlayground

The Unlimited Plan includes unlimited monthly messages (subject to fair use), making it especially useful for startups, prompt engineers, creators, developers, and anyone who relies on AI throughout the workday. You’ll also receive priority access to future models and new features as they’re released.

Instead of paying for multiple AI services—or wondering which model performs best for a particular task—you get one streamlined workspace built around comparison.

It’s an efficient way to simplify your AI workflow while putting many of today’s top models within easy reach.

Get lifetime access to ChatPlayground AI Unlimited for just $59.25 (reg. $619) through Aug. 9 with code AUG25.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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