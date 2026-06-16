© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Don’t miss this 90% off VPN that covers all your devices

June 15, 2026

TL;DR: Get 5 years of AdGuard VPN with unlimited data, 70+ server locations, and simultaneous coverage for up to 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

Every time you connect to public Wi-Fi, your data is fair game. AdGuard VPN is giving users five years of encrypted, private browsing across 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

Why choose AdGuard

AdGuard is one of the most well-established names in online security, and their VPN is built on a proprietary protocol designed for both speed and reliability. Unlike many VPN subscriptions that simply repurpose existing technology, AdGuard developed their own security protocol from the ground up, which means AdGuard users get faster connections without sacrificing the encryption that keeps their data private. A strict zero-logging policy means internet activity is never recorded or stored. What you do online stays yours, full stop.

What you get

With over 70 server locations worldwide, you can browse from virtually anywhere and access content that might otherwise be restricted in your country. The subscription covers up to 10 devices simultaneously, so your laptop, phone, and tablet are all protected under a single account. No juggling multiple subscriptions or choosing which device deserves protection today. Unlimited data guarantees no annoying throttling mid-stream and no hitting a ceiling halfway through the month. It works across iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Google Chrome, making it cross-platform in a way that most VPNs claim but few actually deliver.

Five years for the price of a few months

Most VPN subscriptions run anywhere from $8 to $15 a month. At $34.97 for five full years, this plan works out to less than $0.60 per month. With over 20,000 subscriptions sold, it’s clearly appealing to people who’d rather set it and forget it than deal with annual renewals.

Get a 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for $34.97 (reg. $359.40)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
We have $999 MacBook Airs for $199.97
We’ve somehow normalized dropping a grand on laptops for … email and YouTube. If that feels wrong, you’re right. This refurbished MacBook Air, at a 79% discount, covers the basics without causing a budget crisis.
Deals
This certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is 52% off right now
A business-grade touchscreen laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $240? Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is sitting at 52% off in the New Atlas Deals store.
Deals
Get the full Microsoft Office suite for $40 with no recurring fees
For most people, the core Office apps haven’t changed — but they don’t really have to. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the essentials without a subscription, now available for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).
Deals
This iCloud alternative gives you 1TB of lifetime storage for under $200
Koofr makes cloud storage warnings a thing of the past thanks to its 1TB lifetime plan. What’s more, this centralized computing solution also allows you to access files from existing storage accounts, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.
Deals
Refine the art of writing code with MS Visual Studio 2026
TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 adds AI-driven features to simplify coding and boost accuracy, helping developers code faster at a more accessible price point.
Deals
Get quick access to the likes of Gemini, ChatGPT, and more for just $70
If you’re looking to streamline your workflow, 1min.AI is an all-in-one that’ll tackle whatever task you have. Grab your lifetime subscription to the Advanced Business Plan to access over 4 million credits per month for just $69.97 (reg. $540).