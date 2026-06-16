Don’t miss this 90% off VPN that covers all your devices

TL;DR: Get 5 years of AdGuard VPN with unlimited data, 70+ server locations, and simultaneous coverage for up to 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

Every time you connect to public Wi-Fi, your data is fair game. AdGuard VPN is giving users five years of encrypted, private browsing across 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

Why choose AdGuard

AdGuard is one of the most well-established names in online security, and their VPN is built on a proprietary protocol designed for both speed and reliability. Unlike many VPN subscriptions that simply repurpose existing technology, AdGuard developed their own security protocol from the ground up, which means AdGuard users get faster connections without sacrificing the encryption that keeps their data private. A strict zero-logging policy means internet activity is never recorded or stored. What you do online stays yours, full stop.

What you get

With over 70 server locations worldwide, you can browse from virtually anywhere and access content that might otherwise be restricted in your country. The subscription covers up to 10 devices simultaneously, so your laptop, phone, and tablet are all protected under a single account. No juggling multiple subscriptions or choosing which device deserves protection today. Unlimited data guarantees no annoying throttling mid-stream and no hitting a ceiling halfway through the month. It works across iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Google Chrome, making it cross-platform in a way that most VPNs claim but few actually deliver.

Five years for the price of a few months

Most VPN subscriptions run anywhere from $8 to $15 a month. At $34.97 for five full years, this plan works out to less than $0.60 per month. With over 20,000 subscriptions sold, it’s clearly appealing to people who’d rather set it and forget it than deal with annual renewals.

Get a 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for $34.97 (reg. $359.40)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

