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A $200 MacBook Air is real, but supplies won’t last

July 21, 2026
A $200 MacBook Air is real, but supplies won’t last
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TL;DR: Less than 100 units left — A refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air is $199.97 (MSRP $1,199) in grade-A condition with an Intel Core i5 and a 12-hour battery.

Apple laptops don’t usually dip under $300, refurbished or otherwise, so take a look at this piece of fruit. It’s a 13-inch MacBook Air, grade-A refurbished, running an Intel Core i5 and rated for up to 12 hours on a charge.

At 2.5 pounds, it’s light enough to carry anywhere without thinking, which makes it a solid fit for students, anyone who wants a reliable secondary machine, or a first Mac for someone who’s been curious but never wanted to pay four figures to find out.

The 13-inch Retina display holds up for everyday use, work, streaming, and browsing without looking dated, and the unit updates to macOS Sonoma, so it’s not stuck running years-old software out of the box.

Grade-A refurbished means near-mint cosmetic condition, which is how a machine that once retailed near $1,200 ends up at a fraction of that price. There are fewer than 100 of these left at this price, and once this batch sells through.

Get the refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air for $199.97 (MSRP $1,199) while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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