Windows 11 Pro is now only $10

TL;DR: Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 (reg. $199) through July 19.

Windows 11 Pro is similar to Windows 11 Home, except it includes additional professional features to help you stay more productive. And even better news, you can get a lifetime license to the full Pro version for just $9.97 (reg. $199).

Windows 11 Pro comes with BitLocker, Hyper-V, and Azure AD

Windows 11 Home was Microsoft’s latest operating system (OS), designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of modern life. This included features like the built-in AI assistant Copilot, Snap Layouts for multitasking, biometric login with TPM 2.0 for security, and DirectX 12 for lifelike gaming graphics.

Windows 11 Pro took all of the above and added enterprise-grade tools alongside the core OS to cater to professionals and small businesses in need of even more advanced features.

These include:



Azure AD: Microsoft’s cloud identity and access management (IAM) platform that lets you connect to business networks and manage user identities and access to resources.

BitLocker Encryption: The standard for enterprise security and compliance that protects your device by locking down the entire drive for greater protection against identity theft.

Hyper-V: Microsoft’s native hypervisor technology that lets organizations create, manage, and run virtual machines at scale and on different operating systems on the same device without the need for additional hardware.

As a result, Windows 11 Pro is a great upgrade for people working in IT, business, or development due to its advanced data security measures, robust system management tools, and virtualization features. And better yet, you’ll also be able to make the most of its remote desktop access, which allows you to connect to and control your PC securely from other locations. So, to bring it all the way around: don’t wait.

Get your Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Lifetime License today for just $9.97 (reg. $199). Sale ends July 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

