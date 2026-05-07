This iCloud alternative gives you 1TB of lifetime storage for under $200

TL;DR: Never delete a picture again with this 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription, now 75% off.

Koofr makes cloud storage warnings a thing of the past thanks to its 1TB lifetime plan. What’s more, this centralized computing solution also allows you to access files from existing storage accounts, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.

Security that scales with capacity

The more cloud storage you have, the better. And as life becomes increasingly digital and most software pivots to cloud-based services, it’s never been more important to find a cloud service provider that offers reliable solutions.

Understandably, Koofr’s lifetime plan certainly provides ample space to store all your important files; but you might be wondering what this looks like. Well, in practical terms 1TB of storage is enough to store roughly 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD videos, or 6.5 million document pages—in essence, more than enough for a lifetime.

However, deep storage capacity is nothing without privacy. This is why all files stored on Koofr are stored under the highest data protection standards in EU data servers—making them fully GDPR-compliant. The website also operates without cookies for certified private browsing, and Koofr is the only cloud storage provider that doesn’t track user activities.

File management that comes with greater control and flexibility

While most of us would love to claim that we handle all storage needs with care, the reality is that most of us tend to move things onto the cloud in an urgent rush. Fortunately, your Koofr subscription is accessible from an unlimited number of desktop and mobile devices—including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Plus, the Duplicate Finder is there to help with cleanup. And not to mention, there are advanced renaming and link appearance customization options available too.

As you can see, this offer is more than enough to meet any need or storage requirement. So, why not give it a try?

Get your 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for just $199.99 (reg. $810).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

