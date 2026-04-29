This certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is 52% off right now

TL;DR: The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 (2020) is a Grade A certified refurbished business laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro, now just $239.99 (reg. $499.99).

A business-grade touchscreen laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $240? Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is sitting at 52% off in the New Atlas Deals store.

The specs

For a machine aimed squarely at professionals, the ThinkPad X13 holds up remarkably well in 2025. The Intel Core i5 processor keeps multitasking smooth, and 16GB of RAM means you’re not babysitting your task manager every time you open a few browser tabs. The 512GB SSD handles storage duty with fast read/write speeds that make boot times and file transfers feel snappy rather than sluggish.

The 13.3″ FHD IPS touchscreen is where this machine starts to feel more interesting than a typical office workhorse. The 2-in-1 convertible form factor lets you flip it into tablet mode when you want to review a document or sketch out an idea without being tethered to the keyboard. At 2.84 lbs, it’s light enough to carry through an airport or coffee shop without thinking twice about it.

Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed, which means you’re getting BitLocker encryption, remote desktop access, and full Microsoft 365 compatibility right out of the box. The backlit keyboard, dual USB-A/USB-C ports, HDMI output, and WiFi round out a spec sheet that looks pretty sharp at $239.99.

This unit carries a Grade A certified refurbished rating, meaning it arrives in near-mint condition with only the most minimal cosmetic wear. An aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty is included, and returns are accepted within 30 days.

If you’ve been shopping for a capable, portable Windows machine without paying new-laptop prices, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is worth a look.

Get this Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 Certified Refurbished for $239.99 (reg. $499.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

