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Watch 4,000+ documentaries with MagellanTV for $130 during Deal Days

June 23, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to MagellanTV, an ad-free documentary streaming service, for just $129.97 (reg. $999) during Deal Days.

The “voracious reader” to “avid documentary watcher” pipeline is real, and MagellanTV, which offers lifetime access to more than 4,000 documentaries for just $129.97, is here to complete you.

A lifetime subscription that lasts 75 years

MagellanTV is a documentary-focused streaming service that features over 4,000 4K documentary films and TV shows from around the globe. Their library is made up of documentaries from the world’s best filmmakers and their own originals, so you’ll never get bored. What’s more, it covers a wide range of genres that all documentary enthusiasts adore, such as Ancient History, War & Military, True Crime, Nature, Science, and Space, to name a few.

Now, if the idea of adding another streamer to your roster makes you feel a little ill, don’t fret. Your lifetime access is secured via a single payment. From here, you can look forward to unlimited, ad-free, and interruption-free streaming for up to 75 years (with updates and new content included), plus access to exclusive, curated playlists for anyone looking for some late-night deep dives.

Some of their most popular include:

  • Villains of History
  • Living in the Middle Ages
  • Soldier, Warrior
  • Heroes and Villains of the Ancient World
  • Lives of the English Royals

Your subscription is available on up to 5 devices. These can cover various types, including web browsers, smartphones, smart TVs, and plug-ins like Apple TV, as well as cast devices like Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

As you can see, MagellanTV is here to help anyone who feels like the content from their usual streamers is lackluster.

Get lifetime access to MagellanTV for just $129.97 (reg. $999). Sale ends June 28.

Deal Days is StackSocial’s answer to Prime Day, so you can expect some good savings. Click here to browse the full New Atlas Deal Days collection to see what else is on sale through 6/28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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