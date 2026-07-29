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This $55 Microsoft Office deal gives you Word, Excel, and more for life

July 29, 2026

TL;DR: Enjoy old classics and new favorites from Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for only $54.99 (MSRP $249.99).

Paying a monthly fee to use Word and Excel? Consider this your sign to stop with this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license, on sale now for only $54.99.

Upgrade your Windows device with this Office license

If you’ve got a Windows device lying around that could use a big productivity boost, look no further than this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus license.

This lifetime license links right to your device, so you can have permanent access to this fleet of six helpful apps — so there are no monthly fees or subscription costs required. After purchase, you get instant access to a license key and download link, so you can get started right away.

This license lets you enjoy old staples like Word for document creation and Excel for creating spreadsheets. You’ll also have PowerPoint for crafting presentations and Outlook to help organize your emails.

Enjoy newer Microsoft Office favorites like Access, which makes it easier to manage large amounts of data, and OneNote, which helps you upgrade your note-taking skills. The apps are all equipped with advanced features, and you’ll receive regular updates, too.

This edition includes a more modern, intuitive workspace with dark mode support. You’ll also get a boost in cybersecurity with features like support for security and regulatory requirements.

Prior to purchasing, make sure your device is running Windows 10 or 11.

Lock in this lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for only $54.99 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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