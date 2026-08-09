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You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more

August 09, 2026
You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more
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TL:DR: Download Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus on your Windows computer for life for a one-time fee of $54.99 (MSRP $249.99).

Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.

Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus delivers a lifetime license associated with one Windows computer. It’s not tied to any Microsoft account, so you don’t have to pay a monthly fee, eliminating one more subscription related headache from your life.

What you get

  • Word for document editing and creation
  • Excel for data analysis via spreadsheets
  • PowerPoint for creating presentations
  • Outlook for email communication
  • OneNote for note organization
  • Access for database management

Compatible with Windows 10 or 11, this collection is designed for stability with enterprise-grade reliability. No constant updates or cloud requirements. You can instantly get started with the classic programs that make Microsoft one of the best names in the business, utilizing their user-friendly ribbon-based interfaces and AI-supported features to save time on the little tasks so you can focus on the big ones.

Enjoy dark mode options, enhanced security, and more for savings of 78%.

A practical choice for freelancers, small business owners, students, teachers, and anyone looking for newer, high-quality programs without sacrificing money every month, pay once and this collection is yours for life.

Run your blog, track your expenses, edit legal documents, plan and book your cross-country vacation, stay in touch with family, or crunch out those last-minute assignments with the power of Microsoft’s essential programs.

Make your purchase today for lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for just $54.99 (MSRP $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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