We have $999 MacBook Airs for $199.97

TL;DR: Grab a refurbished MacBook Air 2017 for $199.97 with free shipping while supplies last (MSRP $999).

We’ve somehow normalized dropping a grand on laptops for … email and YouTube. If that feels wrong, you’re right. This refurbished MacBook Air, at a 79% discount, covers the basics without causing a budget crisis.

This MacBook Air’s best features

This 13-inch MacBook Air handles the everyday essentials. Think email, web browsing, document editing, and streaming—all the things most of us actually use a laptop for. What can’t it handle? Video games, photo editing, and things of that nature. We’re just being realistic.

The 1.8GHz Intel i5 processor keeps things moving smoothly for daily tasks, while the 128GB SSD helps apps open quickly and files load without the usual lag you might expect from older machines.

Built for mobility (or couch computing)

One of the MacBook Air’s biggest strengths is still its portability. It’s lightweight, easy to carry, and the 13.3-inch display is sharp enough for everything from spreadsheets to Netflix.

With up to 12 hours of battery life, you’re not tethered to an outlet—whether you’re working from a coffee shop, traveling, or just moving from desk to couch.

More on “refurbished”

The real reason this MacBook Air is so affordable is because it’s refurbished. Instead of paying for “brand new,” you’re getting a fully functional MacBook Air that’s been tested and graded for quality, with only minor cosmetic signs of use. In short: Who cares about a little scuff when you’re saving $799?

Order your refurbished MacBook Air 2017 for $199.97 with free shipping before they sell out (MSRP $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

