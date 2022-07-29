This 2-in-1 fillet system is fishermen approved

Is fishing your go-to activity? While it's a great pastime to enjoy, dragging along all the equipment to prepare for the day's catch can sometimes feel like a chore. Stowaway Fillet Systems brings you a top-notch kit for all your fishing needs.

Combining a folding knife and folding cutting board, the mighty Toadfish Stowaway Fillet System is a powerhouse. It holds your fish in place, cuts them, and it makes sure to re-edge your knife afterward.

The Stowaway full-length knife has the safety and versatility of a folding knife. With a customized full-length ergonomic handle, the fillet knife features a 7" or 8.5" salt-tough blade that is titanium coated — bringing you the versatility you need while cutting. With a non-slip raised rib rubber grip and stowaway carabiner, you'll be able to use and carry the knife safely while on the go.

The bundle also comes with a folding cutting board that fits easily into boat boxes, travel bags, kitchen drawers, and more. Made with solid, non-porous, and high-density material, the durable board is non-toxic and safe for food handling. It comes with an anti-skid bottom and is dishwasher safe — making it easy to clean after a long day of fishing.

Best yet, the cutting board contains a built-in 2-stage knife sharpener. You no longer need to spend copious amounts of money by sending your blade out to be sharpened — you can have it ready to go from wherever you are. The sharpener includes a carbide section for setting a sharp edge on dull blades and a ceramic section to hone and finish the edge finely.

Toadfish Kitchen | Stowaway Filet System

Whether you love to fish or know someone that does, this nifty kit comes with a neoprene carry case, making it a solid all-in-one purchase that will bring complete precision for filleting and boning salmon, tuna, and more.

Regularly priced at $106, you can purchase Stowaway Fillet Systems today for only $80 — over 20% off. Add the ultimate precision you need and bring this high-quality 2-in-1 system on your next fishing adventure.

Prices subject to change