Here's the perfect gift for the golfer on your Christmas list

The weather outside may be frightful, but golf can still be delightful, and not just for those of you who live in sunny climes. With this SwingLogic SLX Micro Simulator, you can drive, chip, and putt in the comfort of your own home.

Tiger Woods once said, “No matter how good you get, you can always get better — and that’s the exciting part.” And of course, the only way to get better is to practice and play, and then practice and play some more. We realize that getting out onto a real course can get expensive, not to mention time-consuming. That’s why using this full 4K home golf simulator is going to give you ample opportunity to improve all your shots for less than the price of some green fees.

During our Last Chance Shipping campaign, we are offering this SwingLogic SLX Micro Sim for only $189.99. Perfect for both the duffer and the advanced player, it will provide real-life golf experiences in various practice modes. It uses a small, lightweight sensor that is mounted to the included swing stick or to your own club to measure shot data. With the E6 Connect software integration (a high-quality, customizable golf simulation software that provides an accurate improvement and gaming experience), you can play 3D-rendered real-world golf courses and get immediate stats on things like total yards, club speed, ball speed, spin rate, and more. You can adjust the settings to simulate various conditions, such as wind speed and green speeds. You can even get the family involved with fun online games like Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.

MicroSim 3D Intro

While there are myriad golf gadgets available to make your time out on the links a little more enjoyable, this device is the one that will get your prepped and ready to face (or better yet, avoid) the hazards, the roughs, and the long putts.

Rated one of the top five best garage golf simulators for 2022 by Golf Span, and the recipient of such rave reviews as “An absolutely TERRIFIC product,” and “At this price point it’s the best in its class,” SwingLogic SLX MicroSim can be under your tree by Christmas. Order by December 8th and also receive free guaranteed holiday delivery. This is one gift that is more than just par for the course.

Prices subject to change