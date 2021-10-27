This affordable test helps find the cause of your pet's discomforts

Our pets are part of the family, so it is only natural that we'd want to give them the best life possible. The 5Strands Pet Food Intolerance Test helps take the guesswork out of any ingredients that may be bringing them irritation or discomfort.

While we may not always think of food intolerances as the root cause when our pets get sick, they are more common than you think and can bring real distress into their everyday lives. The 5Strands Pet Food Intolerance Test helps test your pet against various sensitivities from the comfort of home, saving you money from expensive vet visits and causing less stress on your cat or dog.

The affordable test works by using bio-resonance technology that will pinpoint temporary imbalances in your pet's body with just a simple hair sample. It establishes the cause of symptoms such as excessive scratching, hair loss, upset stomach, paw biting, and more. With over 250 food and environmental substances tested, you'll quickly learn what kinds of foods to avoid giving your pet—that includes proteins, grains, vegetables, fruits, seafood, preservatives, and so much more.

Once the results are analyzed, the response of the hair upon exposure will be categorized into three levels. Level 3 items recommend a 6-8 week elimination guideline, and level 2 items may be affecting the body and causing noticeable symptoms. Level 1 items are on the cusp of affecting the body on a cellular level. The speedy results help weed out the factors driving stress on the body and help you figure out how to eliminate the causes. Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Pet Food Intolerance Test is a game-changer for your pet's health and makes an excellent gift for other pet parents in your life.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Pet Food Intolerance Test is a game-changer for your pet's health and makes an excellent gift for other pet parents in your life.

