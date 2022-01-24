Take $1,000+ off this Kickstarter-funded expandable dining set

You invited a few coworkers to your home for happy hour, but now they're asking if they can invite their significant others. No problem. Hosting your friends and family (however many there may be) can be simpler than you think.

If you live in a small home or apartment, the struggle to host more than a few people at a time makes for quite the challenge. However, the Transformer Table Dining Set with Bench and Coffee Table could be your one-way ticket to versatile home decor. This minimalistic set is not only beautiful, but it also transforms into six different configurations, making it highly functional in any sized space.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and made from 100% hardwood with a gray Siberian birch finish, the breathtaking table adjusts in size from 18 inches to 10 feet — seating anywhere from one to 12 people at a time. With an adjustable middle leg, you'll be able to change the size of the table and host a large dinner party or slim it down to the size of a console and use it as an entrance piece. The table's surface is heat and water-resistant, ensuring food and beverages will not damage the exterior.

Its bench extends up to 11 feet, seats up to six guests, and can support 1,500 lbs. at a time. It also houses all the extra panels from the set when they're not in use, bringing an element of innovation that also saves plenty of space.

The third piece in the set is a multifaceted coffee table that measures 40"L x 24"W and also serves as an extendable shelving unit. Like the bench, it carefully stores any unused panels, helping create less clutter in any room. Every piece in the collection has transformative functions that are convenient and will also last for years to come.

Start making excuses to host at your place with this innovative 6-in-1 dining series. Regularly priced at $3,199, the Transformer Table Dining Set with Bench and Coffee Table is now price-dropped even further. You'll receive an extra 15% off for our January Sale and pay $2,124.99. That's over $1,000 in savings with code JAN15 at checkout! Hurry, this offer won't last long.

Prices subject to change.